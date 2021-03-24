The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) is planning to pilot its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in May and is working with Ireland-based technology firm eCurrency Mint to support the rollout.
- According to an announcement shared Tuesday, the BoJ said that “after an extensive procurement process” it had selected eCurrency Mint to support its pilot program.
- Between May and the end of December this year, the Jamaican central bank will pilot the CBDC in the bank’s fintech regulatory sandbox.
- The CBDC is then expected to be officially rolled out nationally in early 2022, and eCurrency Mint will be the provider, said the BoJ.
- As reported by CoinDesk, the government of Jamaica views the accelerated transition to a digital society and economy as vital to economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
