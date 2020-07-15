NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace has a new sponsorship deal that will see him sport the Bitcoin logo at race events.
- According to a tweet from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, Wallace's race car will also feature the logo of Cash App, the mobile payments platform from Square, also founded by Dorsey.
- Cash App offers mobile banking services, as well as the ability to invest in stocks and bitcoin.
- Founder Dorsey is famously pro-bitcoin, having set up a team within Square – Square Crypto – to help with development of the cryptocurrency.
- He also added a feature to Twitter earlier this year that produced a bitcoin logo emoji when the hashtag is tweeted.
- Wallace is a professional race driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.
- An African-American, he recently made headlines after successfully pushing for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR events during the Black Lives Matter protests.
