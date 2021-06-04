Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Friday that his other company, the payments firm Square, is considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin.
- “If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community,” Dorsey said in the Twitter thread.
- He added that bitcoin is for everyone, and it's important for his team to build an inclusive product that brings a non-custodial solution to the global market.
- Dorsey said there are plans to integrate the wallet with Square's Cash App.
- “Cash App integration is obvious for us but only part of the solution. A smooth experience likely depends on a custom-built app but it doesn’t need to be owned by Square. We can imagine apps that work without Square and maybe also without permission from Apple and Google. You?” said Dorsey.
- Dorsey, who is Square's CEO, said he is open to feedback and will continue the conversation around developing a hardware wallet. In the meantime, his team will set up a dedicated Twitter and GitHub account if the plan to build the wallet goes ahead.
Read more: Square’s $50M Bitcoin Buy Is Now Worth $253M
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.