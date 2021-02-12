Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Friday that he will partner with rapper Jay-Z and donate 500 bitcoin (currently worth about $23.6 million) to set up a new endowment trust supporting Bitcoin development in Africa and India.
- Bitcoin advocate Dorsey tweeted the funds will go into a new endowment trust named “₿trust” initially focused on those two regions.
- "It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us," said Dorsey.
- Dorsey shared a link for potential ₿trust board members to apply to help oversee the trust.
- On Wednesday, Dorsey donated $1 million to cryptocurrency policy think tank Coin Center, according to an announcement tweeted by the organization's director Jerry Brito.
Read more: Twitter CEO Donates $1M to Coin Center
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.