Bidding has closed on the auction for the first tweet ever sent by CEO Jack Dorsey, with a winning bid of over $2.9 million.
- The auction for the so-called genesis tweet by the Twitter co-founder in March 2006 closed Monday.
- The winning bidder, Sina Estavi (@sinaEstavi), offered around 1630.6 ETH on March 6, which was not surpassed for the remaining 16 days of the auction.
- Estavi is the CEO of Bridge Oracle, a public oracle system on the Tron network.
- This amount was worth $2.5 million at the time but has increased to over $2.9 million with the appreciation in the price of ether.
- Dorsey had listed the tokenized version of the tweet March 5 on non-fungible token (NFT) platform Valuables, a program for selling authenticated tweets created by startup Cent.
- The winning bidder will receive a digital certificate of the tweet, signed and verified using cryptography by its creator.
- The tweet was minted in December, prompting a bidding war between Estavi and Tron founder Justin Sun.
- The Twitter CEO announced March 9 that proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity.
- Now that the auction is finalized, Dorsey, a bitcoin proponent, converted the proceeds to BTC and sent them to the GiveDirectly Africa Response fund.
Disclosure
