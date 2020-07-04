To decrease wealth inequality, one passionate financial adviser argues why financial education needs different content, from different voices, delivered through different channels.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Financial education and financial literacy are at crisis levels in this country. Financial advisers spend billions on advertising but a fraction of that on education. The resources that are available tend to be inaccessible and not designed for the people who need them most. Financial media remains a boring, exclusionary acronym game.

The net result of all of this is a population of Americans who don’t have the mental tools to understand, make sense of and make good decisions around their finances.

In this passionate conversation with NLW, financial adviser Tyrone Ross argues that all hope is not lost. According to Tyrone:

Financial literacy is a cross-cutting crisis not limited to any one demographic

Even the resources that do exist aren’t designed for the way their intended targets consume media

Despite all the bad things happening, this moment is also providing an inflection point where change is possible

Find our guest online:

Website: tyroneross.io

Twitter: @TR401