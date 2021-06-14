Italy’s stock market regulator said Monday the unregulated spread of cryptocurrencies is a cause for concern, according to a report.
- "Without proper oversight, there could be a worsening in market transparency, the basis of legality and rational choice for (market) operators," Consob Chairman Paolo Savona said, according to Reuters.
- Savona warned cryptocurrencies could be a shield for criminal activity such as tax evasion, money laundering and funding terrorism.
- Cryptocurrencies could also undermine central banks' ability to conduct monetary policy, he said.
- There are between 4,000-5,000 unregulated cryptocurrencies in circulation, and Consob has recently closed down hundreds of websites illegally gathering savings in Italy, Savona said.
- "If it takes too long at a European level to come up with a solution, (Italy) will have to take its own measures," he said.
