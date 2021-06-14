Italy’s stock market regulator said Monday the unregulated spread of cryptocurrencies is a cause for concern, according to a report. 

  • "Without proper oversight, there could be a worsening in market transparency, the basis of legality and rational choice for (market) operators," Consob Chairman Paolo Savona said, according to Reuters.
  • Savona warned cryptocurrencies could be a shield for criminal activity such as tax evasion, money laundering and funding terrorism.
  • Cryptocurrencies could also undermine central banks' ability to conduct monetary policy, he said.
  • There are between 4,000-5,000 unregulated cryptocurrencies in circulation, and Consob has recently closed down hundreds of websites illegally gathering savings in Italy, Savona said.
  • "If it takes too long at a European level to come up with a solution, (Italy) will have to take its own measures," he said.

Read more about...

ItalyRegulationCryptocurrencies
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.