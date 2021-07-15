Italy’s financial regulator, CONSOB, said Binance is not authorized to provide investment services in the country.
- ,"Companies of the Binance Group are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy" even though parts of the website were written in Italian, CONSOB said in a statement on its website.
- The regulator said last month that the unsupervised spread of crypto was a cause for concern.
- CONSOB reiterated the warning, advising savers to "adopt the utmost caution" when transacting in crypto assets.
- The announcement follows a string of similar statements from financial regulators advising consumers that Binance is unregulated or unauthorized to be operating in their jurisdictions.
