The host of the rapidly growing Rebel Capitalist podcast joins to talk macro, inflation and the almighty battle for ideas.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.
What would you do if you were approaching your 40s, burned out and realizing the type of financial success you had been pursuing wasn’t actually serving your true goal of freedom?
If you were George Gammon, the answer would be to change everything and start globetrotting in search of new opportunities.
George Gammon is the host of the rapidly growing George Gammon YouTube channel and Rebel Capitalist podcast. He is rapidly building one of the most rapid macro and investing fanbases around.
In this Free Ideas Festival conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- The pursuit of personal freedom
- Producing a home-flipping TV show in Colombia
- Why inflation is at the heart of people’s economic discontent
- How crony capitalism is driving young people to Communism
- Building a rapidly growing podcast and YouTube empire
Find our guest online:
Website: youtube.com/georgegammon
Twitter: @GeorgeGammon
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.