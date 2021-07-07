Israeli officials have moved to seize potentially millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from addresses it says are controlled by Hamas.

The wallets, 84 in all, hold a mix of cryptocurrencies including BTC, DOGE, ADA, XLM, XRP, ETH and others, according to files from the National Bureau for Counter Terrorist Financing. Tracing firm Elliptic estimated in a blog post that the crypto wallets have received over $7.7 million in total.

“A number of them are deposit addresses at exchanges, while others belong to brokers,” Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson told CoinDesk.

Of that, $4.1 million is in the USDT stablecoin and an additional $3.4 million is in bitcoin, with relatively meager amounts sprinkled across other coins. Tron’s TRX accounts for $165,000, ETH for $51,000 and DOGE for $40,000, according to Elliptic’s analysis.

The blockchain-sleuthing firm said the seizure order indicates “that Hamas is now using a range of crypto assets,” an evolution of the terror group’s previous reliance on bitcoin alone.