Cardano developer house IOHK has made a six-figure investment into Wave Financial, its partner for a new $20 million Cardano fund.

  • An IOHK spokesperson confirmed the investment had just been made, but declined to comment on the equity arrangement and any plans to make further commits into Wave.
  • CoinDesk understands the sum isn't big enough for IOHK, a Hong Kong-based company, to have significant sway over Wave's corporate governance.
  • Charles Hoskinson, IOHK's CEO, will become an advisor to Wave Financial as part of the deal.
  • IOHK invested $10 million into a joint "cFund" to support startups and early-stage businesses working on Cardano and other IOHK tech initiatives last week.
  • Wave Financial, a private company based in Los Angeles and London, said it would raise the other $10 million from external investors.

See also: Coinbase Custody to Support Secure Cardano Staking This Year

Read more about...

InvestmentCharles HoskinsonIOHKCardanoWave Financial
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.