The INX cryptocurrency and security token exchange intends to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange once it wraps up its initial public offering.
- INX's digital security offering, the first such IPO registered with U.S. regulators, intends to raise $117 million from U.S. investors.
- Company leads say the CSE listing will be a boon for liquidity.
- The news follows INX's Oct. 27 acquisition of alternative trading system OpenFinance.
