Financial technology company Investview said it holds more than $1 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet.

  • New Jersey-based Investview recorded estimated net income of $1.9 million and gross revenue of $5.5 million for the month of February.
  • Both figures were records, the company announced Monday.
  • The Venture Market-traded company's cryptocurrency holdings in BTC and other digital currencies also surpassed $1 million as of Feb. 28.
  • Investview is a financial technology company that provides cryptocurrency mining technology as well as financial education tools, content and research.

