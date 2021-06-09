Invesco plans two cryptocurrency-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), becoming the latest entrant into the field while approval of an actual bitcoin ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission remains elusive.
- Roughly 85% of the Invesco Galaxy Blockchain Economy ETF and the Invesco Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF will be in crypto-linked equities, according to a filing with the SEC. The rest of the portfolio will be in other trusts and funds that hold crypto.
- The Invesco Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF will track the investment results of the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Index while the Galaxy Blockchain ETF will track the results of the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Index.
- The Invesco ETFs are just the latest ETFs set up by financial world to gain exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies while the companies wait for the SEC to approve an actual bitcoin ETF. Until recently this was viewed as likely this year but has become less so based on recent rhetoric out of Washington, D.C.
- Invesco's funds may skirt the SEC's bitcoin ETF blockade by only investing indirectly in cryptocurrencies.
- Atlanta-based Invesco is an investment management firm with $1.5 trillion in assets.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.