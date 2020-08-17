Banking giant ING Bank and luxury car and aerospace firm Rolls Royce are two of the household names joining an initiative to better promote blockchain education and research.
- Blockchain accelerator MouseBelt said Monday both Rolls Royce and ING Bank, as well as Belgium brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and margin-first trading platform Multi.io, had joined its Blockchain Education Alliance.
- The alliance brings industry figures, both from within and outside of the digital asset space, together to train and support student developers interested in building their own projects.
- Launched in October 2019, it also tries to link corporate blockchain projects up with researchers, students, and new protocols.
- Mastercard, Stellar as well as the incubator arms for Binance and Ripple, are some of the other companies part of the Blockchain Education Alliance.
- Head of education at Mousebelt Ashlie Meredith said many students will not return to university campuses this year because of the pandemic meaning jobs and internships were of the "utmost importance."
Disclosure
