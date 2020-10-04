A reading of a new piece from the Wall Street Journal that NLW argues shows a shifting mainstream narrative.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.co.
Today’s Long Reads Sunday selection is “How To Avoid Paying the Cruelest Tax: Inflation” from the Wall Street Journal.
NLW argues the piece reflects a changing conversation in mainstream financial circles about the possibility of inflation on the other side of new Federal Reserve policy.
