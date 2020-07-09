From the “Robinhood Rally” to the most profit-disconnected stock market in history, these are the most interesting ideas from FinTwit last month.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Slight good news in new and continuing jobless claims
- Record corporate equity and debt sales during the crisis
- USDC freezes $100K
Introducing the FinTwit Macro Media Index:
The Macro Media Index is a monthly summary of the best macroeconomic tweets, essays, podcast and videos from FinTwit.
In this inaugural edition, NLW looks at a few key themes:
- The disconnect between the market and the real economy
- The role of the Federal Reserve and monetary policy in growing wealth inequality and social unrest
- The Robinhood Rally and bankruptcy bet that took institutional investors by complete surprise
- The great inflation vs. deflation debate
Featuring insight from previous Breakdown guests including Luke Gromen, Lyn Alden, Jesse Felder, Preston Pysh and more.
