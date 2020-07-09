From the “Robinhood Rally” to the most profit-disconnected stock market in history, these are the most interesting ideas from FinTwit last month.

Today on the Brief:

Slight good news in new and continuing jobless claims

Record corporate equity and debt sales during the crisis

USDC freezes $100K

Introducing the FinTwit Macro Media Index:

The Macro Media Index is a monthly summary of the best macroeconomic tweets, essays, podcast and videos from FinTwit.

In this inaugural edition, NLW looks at a few key themes:

The disconnect between the market and the real economy

The role of the Federal Reserve and monetary policy in growing wealth inequality and social unrest

The Robinhood Rally and bankruptcy bet that took institutional investors by complete surprise

The great inflation vs. deflation debate