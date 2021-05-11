Indonesia is considering a plan to tax crypto trading in response to its increasing popularity in the Southeast Asian nation.
- Neilmaldrin Noor, an Indonesian tax official, said Tuesday that the country is examining ways to bolster tax revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.
- “If there is a profit or capital gain generated from a transaction, the profit is an object of income tax,” Neilmaldrin said.
- The country’s central bank announced in January 2018 that crypto is “not a legitimate instrument of payment,” though trading is permitted.
- There are 4.45 million crypto investors in the country, more than twice the number of equity investors, according to commodity futures trading regulatory agency Bappebti.
