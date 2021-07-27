Three of India’s biggest private lenders – ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank – have taken stakes in the blockchain financial technology firm IBBIC, according to The Hindu.
- HDFC Bank and Axis Bank each acquired 50,000 shares, a stake of about 5.55%, for 500,000 rupees ($6,700), The Hindu said, citing stock-exchange filings.
- ICICI Bank has 49,000 shares, or 5.44% of the company. The company paid 490,000 rupees ($6,600).
- Launched in May, the IBBIC platform offers distributed ledger technology for the Indian financial services sector.
