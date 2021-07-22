The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said.

  • The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Sankar said a CBDC would reduce the use of cash and protect citizens from the volatility of cryptocurrencies.
  • The RBI published a report in March highlighting the benefits of a CBDC for financial inclusion and drawbacks related to raising the cost of lending through commercial banks.
  • While India's government has previously shown an intent to ban cryptocurrencies outright, the mood has changed somewhat in recent months with signs of country taking a more lenient approach and seeking to regulate the crypto market.

