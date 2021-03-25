The Indian government is amending current legislation to require companies to disclose cryptocurrency holdings in their financial statements.
- According to an announcement from the Government of India Ministry of Corporate Affairs shared on Wednesday, the new rules will apply to all Indian companies as of April 1.
- The guidance applies to companies that have traded or invested in cryptocurrency and virtual currency during the financial year, requiring them to detail profits or losses on crypto transactions.
- The new language appears on Page 12 of the memo and will be added to the Companies Act of 2013.
- Currently, there is uncertainty over the future of cryptocurrency in India, with its government planning to introduce a bill that could ban it outright.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.