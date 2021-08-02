Independent Reserve, one of Australia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, received in principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate digital payment token services.
- The company said it received "in-principle approval" from MAS under Singapore’s Payment Services Act to operate as a regulated provider of services.
- It said it is one of the first virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to receive in-principle approval for a major payment institution licence in Singapore.
- In order to receive the license, VASPs have to make sure that proper due diligence, suitable solicitation and adequate risk disclosure are in place.
