The Oakland A’s are the first baseball team to have sold a luxury box for bitcoin.
- A’s President Dave Kaval tweeted Wednesday that crypto broker Voyager Digital had become the first buyer of a full-season suite at the Oakland Coliseum.
- The team announced March 14 it was selling private suites for the full 2021 season for either $64,800 or 1 BTC.
- The bitcoin paid by Voyager Digital was worth about $59,240 at the time of Kaval’s tweet.
- However, one must wonder what the firm’s cost basis was for the transacted bitcoin. Voyager Digital’s Stephen Ehrlich started as CEO in January 2018, when bitcoin was trading around $12,000.
- Kaval told Bloomberg on March 26 the A’s would hodl any bitcoin received from such sales and not convert it into fiat.
- “The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased which adds to the excitement,” Kaval said when the scheme was announced.
- The A’s start their season tonight in a home tilt against the Houston Astros.
