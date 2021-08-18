Impossible Finance, the decentralized finance (DeFi) incubator that raised $7 million in June, named OpenSwap as the first project to be featured on its DeFi launchpad.
- OpenSwap provides DeFi traders with a single location for accessing liquidity pools from multiple blockchains.
- Calvin Chu, Impossible Finance's core builder, described the platform as a "godsend" thanks to its aggregation facilities.
- Impossible Finance's seed funding round in June was led by institutional investors including CMS Holdings and Alameda Research.
- The protocol launched on Binance Smart Chain in May with the goals of building a network for staking, token swaps and access to liquidity pools as well as becoming an incubator for other projects.
