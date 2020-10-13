New reports on digital currency design principles and regulatory standards show just how quickly the world’s bankers are moving.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on the Brief:

  • Is the “blue wave” Democrat victory narrative in the presidential election starting to shake up Wall Street? 
  • Johnson & Johnson pause COVID-19 vaccine trial 
  • 1000 Satoshi-era bitcoins are on the move 

Our main discussion: The world’s central banks are moving quickly on digital currencies. NLW looks at a slew of recent news showing how much of a priority CBDCs are becoming:

  • A report from the Bank for International Settlements and seven other central banks setting design principles for CBDCs
  • A G20 regulatory standards framework 
  • A forthcoming OECD tax reporting framework 

One need only look at the increasingly speedy rollout of China’s DCEP to understand why this has become a major priority for central banks everywhere. 

See also: Are Central Bank Coins the End of Financial Privacy?

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

ChinaPodcastsCBDCsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.