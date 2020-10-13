New reports on digital currency design principles and regulatory standards show just how quickly the world’s bankers are moving.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
Today on the Brief:
- Is the “blue wave” Democrat victory narrative in the presidential election starting to shake up Wall Street?
- Johnson & Johnson pause COVID-19 vaccine trial
- 1000 Satoshi-era bitcoins are on the move
Our main discussion: The world’s central banks are moving quickly on digital currencies. NLW looks at a slew of recent news showing how much of a priority CBDCs are becoming:
- A report from the Bank for International Settlements and seven other central banks setting design principles for CBDCs
- A G20 regulatory standards framework
- A forthcoming OECD tax reporting framework
One need only look at the increasingly speedy rollout of China’s DCEP to understand why this has become a major priority for central banks everywhere.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.