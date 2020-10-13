New reports on digital currency design principles and regulatory standards show just how quickly the world’s bankers are moving.

Today on the Brief:

Is the “blue wave” Democrat victory narrative in the presidential election starting to shake up Wall Street?

Johnson & Johnson pause COVID-19 vaccine trial

1000 Satoshi-era bitcoins are on the move

Our main discussion: The world’s central banks are moving quickly on digital currencies. NLW looks at a slew of recent news showing how much of a priority CBDCs are becoming:

A report from the Bank for International Settlements and seven other central banks setting design principles for CBDCs

A G20 regulatory standards framework

A forthcoming OECD tax reporting framework