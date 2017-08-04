Welcome to the CoinDesk ICO Tracker.
A comprehensive resource for analysts, journalists, investors and entrepreneurs, our newest research database is designed to help you track and analyze the blockchain token sale and initial coin offering movement as it grows and expands.
Toggle between the buttons above to reveal data on all-time cumulative ICO funding and monthly ICO funding, or search project to project with our interactive visualization.
Want more details? You can download our full database here, which includes additional data points such as the ICO's open and close date, website, whitepaper, and funds raised.
We would welcome any feedback on our data at [email protected].
ICO News
Filecoin Presale Raises $52 Million Ahead of ICO Launch
San Francisco-based startup Protocol Labs has sold $52 million in a token pre-sale ahead of an initial coin offering launch next week.
$1.6 Billion: All-Time ICO Funding Climbs as Record $500 Million Invested in July
Initial coin offerings are fast becoming the only way to raise money in the blockchain industry, topping $1.6 billion in all-time funding.
Chart, Learn and Explore: CoinDesk Launches ICO Tracking Tool
CoinDesk is proud to announce its newest data product – an ICO explorer that enables easy observation of the fast-growing funding method.
The ICO Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Promoted Has Raised $30 Million Already
The token sale for a blockchain-based prediction market promoted earlier this month by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr., has raised $30 million.
Startup Incubator Science Could Raise Up to $100 Million in Planned Token Sale
A startup incubator based in California is launching an initial coin offering aimed to raise up to $100 million to support a new blockchain program.
Tokens Can Be Securities? Even ICO Advisors Agree with the SEC
One of the ICO sector's most active advisory firms speaks out on its view of the SEC's recent guidance – and it's mostly in agreement with the…
DAO Marketplace District0x Raises $9 Million in Token Sale
A protocol for decentralized marketplaces raised $9 million in ether in an initial coin offering closed Tuesday.
Marketplace Lender Blackmoon to Launch Ethereum Token Management Platform
Russian fintech firm Blackmoon is launching an ethereum platform for managing tokenized funds.
Singapore Central Bank: Token Sales May Be Subject to Securities Laws
Singapore's central bank has released new guidance on blockchain tokens and ICOs, adopting a similar stance to that taken by the SEC last week.
The Simplest Way to Understand Why The DAO Was a Security
When is a token a security? It may not be so hard to understand, should users keep this decades-old allegorical tale in mind.