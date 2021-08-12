Canadian crypto-mining company Hut 8 Mining said second-quarter revenue almost quadrupled to C$33.5 million (US$27 million) from the year before.
- Operating profit tripled to C$8.1 million ($6.5 million), the company said in a release.
- The company predicted it will mine as many as 22 bitcoins a day in the fourth quarter as new machines are deployed, and forecast daily production of 14-16 bitcoins a day in the third quarter, according to a presentation on its website.
- By the end the year, it estimated it will have 144 MW of power available for mining. That will grow 45% to 209 MW by the end of 2022.
