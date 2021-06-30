Canadian crypto-mining company Hut 8 Mining will almost double its hashrate by the end of the year with the purchase of 11,090 new mining machines for $44 million, the company said in a press release today.

The purchase comes on the heels of a $82 million round of fundraising that the company said would help expand its crypto mining capacity.

The machines are MicroBT M30S, M30S+ and M31S models from Hong Kong-based SuperAcme Technology. They are expected to be delivered in October and fully deployed by December.