Huobi Trust has hired former homeland security agent Robert Whitaker as chief operating officer (COO).
- The U.S. subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Huobi Technology has hired the veteran with 20 years experience in law enforcement to adapt its products to meet regulatory requirements, the company said in an emailed announcement Thursday.
- Huobi Trust offers fiat custody services and is the custodian for Huobi's dollar-backed stablecoin, HUSD.
- Whitaker spent nearly 12 years at Homeland Security, and from 2014 to 2017 was supervisory special agent of the U.S. agency's Illegal Finance and Proceeds of Crime Unit, during which he investigated criminal cases on darknet markets and other activities related to crypto.
- He most recently worked as COO for crypto transaction investigators Blockchain Intelligence Group.
- Huobi Trust launched at the end of July having acquired a trust license from the Nevada Financial Institutions Division in December last year to offer custodial and compliance services in the U.S.
