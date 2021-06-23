The investment arm of crypto exchange Huobi made a strategic investment in decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform Beyond Finance.
- As part of the investment, Huobi will advise Beyond Finance on creating a decentralized "synthetic-asset" platform, according to an announcement Wednesday. Sythetic assets are tokenized derivatives.
- The size of the investment wasn't disclosed.
- Beyond Finance's other institutional investors include Consensus Capital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.
- The partnership will also see Beyond Finance integrated into Heco, a public blockchain created by Huobi and designed to offer Ethereum developers a low-cost and interoperable platform for building DeFi applications.
- Last month, Huobi said it was dedicating $100 million to invest in DeFi projects and make acquisitions.
