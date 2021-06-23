The investment arm of crypto exchange Huobi made a strategic investment in decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform Beyond Finance.

  • As part of the investment, Huobi will advise Beyond Finance on creating a decentralized "synthetic-asset" platform, according to an announcement Wednesday. Sythetic assets are tokenized derivatives.
  • The size of the investment wasn't disclosed.
  • Beyond Finance's other institutional investors include Consensus Capital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.
  • The partnership will also see Beyond Finance integrated into Heco, a public blockchain created by Huobi and designed to offer Ethereum developers a low-cost and interoperable platform for building DeFi applications.
  • Last month, Huobi said it was dedicating $100 million to invest in DeFi projects and make acquisitions.

Read more about...

HuobiDeFiBeyond Finance
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.