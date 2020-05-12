From gaming and entertainment to the future of the banking industry, here are live interviews from the Consensus: Distributed virtual summit.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaIHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by ErisXThe Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.

There is a shared sense that the world has shifted. Now begins the messy work of figuring out what it means for the future we’re headed into. 

See also: From Corrupt to Broken: An Insider’s Analysis of the Fed, Feat. Danielle Dimartino Booth

This live episode of The Breakdown podcast with NLW features four conversations about how the future is shifting before our very eyes.

  • How We Game and Entertain Now - featuring Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos and founder of blockchain game studio Coase
  • How We Identity Now - featuring Muneeb Ali, CEO of Blockstack 
  • How We Bank Now - featuring Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Financial Group 
  • How We Event Now - featuring CoinDesk’s Joon Ian Wong

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaIHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

BlockstackTezosPodcastsThe BreakdownCoaseAvantiConsensus: Distributed
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.