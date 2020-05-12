From gaming and entertainment to the future of the banking industry, here are live interviews from the Consensus: Distributed virtual summit.
There is a shared sense that the world has shifted. Now begins the messy work of figuring out what it means for the future we’re headed into.
This live episode of The Breakdown podcast with NLW features four conversations about how the future is shifting before our very eyes.
- How We Game and Entertain Now - featuring Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos and founder of blockchain game studio Coase
- How We Identity Now - featuring Muneeb Ali, CEO of Blockstack
- How We Bank Now - featuring Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Financial Group
- How We Event Now - featuring CoinDesk’s Joon Ian Wong
