Long Reads Sunday features excerpts about public and private markets, the new bitcoin bull market, and DJ Marshmello.
On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW reads three pieces:
Public Markets Don’t Matter Like They Used To – Matt Levine in Bloomberg
A look at how public markets are less and less about accessing new capital and more about narrative and liquidity for early investors.
Two Reasons Crypto’s Bull Market Is Coming – Anil Lulla on CoinDesk
The next bull market isn’t just about the bitcoin-dollar devaluation narrative but about decentralized finance providing a solid place to redeploy existing crypto capital.
The Business Behind Marshmello – Kevin Lee on Twitter
The unlikely story of the world’s second-highest paid DJ, including a bet on anonymity, a viral billboard making fun of Instagram influencers, and a cultural cooking channel on YouTube.
