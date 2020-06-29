Guests from the crypto investor Ari Paul to Harvard prof Dr. Vikram Mansharamani discuss bitcoin, the economy and social unrest.

June 2020 will go down in the history books as an extremely chaotic and confusing period.

In this “Best of the Month” retrospective, we look at some of the best guest conversations from The Breakdown, including:

Human Rights Foundation CSO Alex Gladstein on the importance of cash for privacy

DigiChina Editor-in-Chief Graham Webster on China’s decade-long turn away from liberalism

Alhambra Investments lead researcher Jeff Snider on why the Federal Reserve’s power is a myth

Popular Front founder Jake Hanrahan on the media’s veneer of objectivity

Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter on why people should have rights to their social media profiles

The Crypto Dog on mining bitcoin in 2011

Independent macro analyst Jesse Felder on the Fed’s role in increasing inequality

BlockTower Capital’s Ari Paul on how people lose faith in central banks

“Think For Yourself” author Dr. Vikram Mansharamani on the recipe for inflation

Independent oil and trading expert Tracy Shuchart on how easy money enabled the shale revolution

Adamant Capital’s Tuur Demeester on historical analogies for seething discontent