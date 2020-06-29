Guests from the crypto investor Ari Paul to Harvard prof Dr. Vikram Mansharamani discuss bitcoin, the economy and social unrest.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
June 2020 will go down in the history books as an extremely chaotic and confusing period.
In this “Best of the Month” retrospective, we look at some of the best guest conversations from The Breakdown, including:
- Human Rights Foundation CSO Alex Gladstein on the importance of cash for privacy
- DigiChina Editor-in-Chief Graham Webster on China’s decade-long turn away from liberalism
- Alhambra Investments lead researcher Jeff Snider on why the Federal Reserve’s power is a myth
- Popular Front founder Jake Hanrahan on the media’s veneer of objectivity
- Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter on why people should have rights to their social media profiles
- The Crypto Dog on mining bitcoin in 2011
- Independent macro analyst Jesse Felder on the Fed’s role in increasing inequality
- BlockTower Capital’s Ari Paul on how people lose faith in central banks
- “Think For Yourself” author Dr. Vikram Mansharamani on the recipe for inflation
- Independent oil and trading expert Tracy Shuchart on how easy money enabled the shale revolution
- Adamant Capital’s Tuur Demeester on historical analogies for seething discontent
