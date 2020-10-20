Who has the most recent bitcoin move right, the bulls or the bears?
Today on the Brief:
- DOJ files biggest antitrust case in two decades against Google
- Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB settlement
- LINE’s new CBDC platform
Our main discussion: bulls vs. bears as bitcoin passes $12K
Someone recently tweeted, “Bitcoin price has never been this high with such bearish sentiment.”
On this episode, NLW looks at the bullish case (growth in open interest on CME backed by strong macro narrative around stimulus) and bearish case ($12K BTC sell wall and bleeding from alts and DeFi).
