As bitcoin retraces slightly after reaching a new 2020 high about $11,000, NLW explores what’s driving the BTC rally and how likely it is to continue.

It was a beautiful Monday. 

Bitcoin crashed through $10,000 and got all the way up to a new yearly high of about $11,000 before retracing slightly.

As with any dramatic price action, people were quick to start giving their interpretations of why it happened. 

Eight ways to understand bitcoin's massive surge

  • Banks stacking due to changes in custody rules
  • Money printer go brrr
  • Stock to flow model
  • Robinhood traders piling in
  • DeFi gain recycling 
  • Buyers exceeding sellers
  • “Perfect storm”
  • Dollar crash, negative real interest rates and the search for a new reserve currency

Ultimately, NLW argues that it is this last factor driving up not only bitcoin but gold and silver.

