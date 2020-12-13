As conventional wisdom grows that central banks can go more deeply into debt than previously thought, one economist asks, how much is too much?
This week’s edition of Long Reads Sunday is a reading of “How Much Debt Is Too Much?” by Raghuram Rajan on Project Syndicate.
In it, the author explores the shifting conventional wisdom on national debt and worries that countries may reach their limit far earlier than they think.
