Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital joins for a conversation about what the Protestant Reformation and the French Revolution can teach us about bitcoin.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- A consumer spending rebound
- A new crypto regulatory regime in Europe
- A bitcoin warning from a famed investor
Our main discussion with Tuur Demeester:
Tuur Demeester is the managing partner of Adamant Capital, a bitcoin investment firm that earlier this year published “The Bitcoin Reformation.”
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- The four preconditions for a reformation, and how they apply today
- How hyperinflation contributed to the French Revolution
- Why inflation is becoming a more significant threat today
- How bitcoin memes function like unifying doctrines from past revolutions
- Why millennials could be the Greatest Generation 2.0
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @TuurDemeester
On the web: Adamant Capital
