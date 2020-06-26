Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital joins for a conversation about what the Protestant Reformation and the French Revolution can teach us about bitcoin.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today on the Brief:

  • A consumer spending rebound
  • A new crypto regulatory regime in Europe
  • A bitcoin warning from a famed investor

Our main discussion with Tuur Demeester:

Tuur Demeester is the managing partner of Adamant Capital, a bitcoin investment firm that earlier this year published “The Bitcoin Reformation.” 

See also: Is Scam Selling Suppressing the Price of Bitcoin?

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • The four preconditions for a reformation, and how they apply today
  • How hyperinflation contributed to the French Revolution
  • Why inflation is becoming a more significant threat today
  • How bitcoin memes function like unifying doctrines from past revolutions
  • Why millennials could be the Greatest Generation 2.0 

Find our guest online:

Twitter: @TuurDemeester

On the web: Adamant Capital

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

MemesTuur DemeesterPodcastsThe BreakdownHyperinflationMillennialsFrench Revolution
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.