“Imagine a world without counterparty risk…” – Chainlink’s co-founder shares why the move from brand-based contracts to math-based contracts is inevitable.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Imagine a world without counterparty risk.

That was Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov’s answer when asked to describe the true disruption of decentralized finance to a traditional finance audience. 

See also: A Simple Explanation of DeFi and Yield Farming Using Actual Human Words

On this episode of The Breakdown, Sergey and NLW discuss:

  • Brand-based contracts vs. math-based contracts
  • The history of smart contracts
  • What it means to build an “abstraction layer” for “universally connected smart contracts”
  • Key moments in the history of smart contract infrastructure 
  • Where smart contracts and DeFi are in terms of analogies to the early internet 
  • Why Sergey believes traditional finance will inevitably shift to a math-based contract model 

Find our guest online:
Website: Chainlink
Twitter: @SergeyNazarov

