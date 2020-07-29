“Imagine a world without counterparty risk…” – Chainlink’s co-founder shares why the move from brand-based contracts to math-based contracts is inevitable.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today on the Brief:
- Big tech goes to Washington
- The debate on the next COVID-19 relief act heats up
- More on institutional investors’ move into gold
That was Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov’s answer when asked to describe the true disruption of decentralized finance to a traditional finance audience.
On this episode of The Breakdown, Sergey and NLW discuss:
- Brand-based contracts vs. math-based contracts
- The history of smart contracts
- What it means to build an “abstraction layer” for “universally connected smart contracts”
- Key moments in the history of smart contract infrastructure
- Where smart contracts and DeFi are in terms of analogies to the early internet
- Why Sergey believes traditional finance will inevitably shift to a math-based contract model
Find our guest online:
Website: Chainlink
Twitter: @SergeyNazarov
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.