“Imagine a world without counterparty risk…” – Chainlink’s co-founder shares why the move from brand-based contracts to math-based contracts is inevitable.

Imagine a world without counterparty risk.

That was Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov’s answer when asked to describe the true disruption of decentralized finance to a traditional finance audience.

See also: A Simple Explanation of DeFi and Yield Farming Using Actual Human Words

On this episode of The Breakdown, Sergey and NLW discuss:

Brand-based contracts vs. math-based contracts

The history of smart contracts

What it means to build an “abstraction layer” for “universally connected smart contracts”

Key moments in the history of smart contract infrastructure

Where smart contracts and DeFi are in terms of analogies to the early internet

Why Sergey believes traditional finance will inevitably shift to a math-based contract model

