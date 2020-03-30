How the once-in-a-generation COVID-19 pandemic is shifting the way we think and talk about different parts of the crypto industry - from bitcoin (BTC) to DeFi to stablecoins.

On Jan. 28, Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal tweeted, “Notable overlap on here between the most alarmist people tweeting about the virus and those who are obsessed with the size of the Fed balance sheet.”

There is no doubt the bitcoin and crypto community broadly were far earlier in recognizing the potential significance of the COVID-19 crisis than most professional communities. Today, America preps for at least another month of lockdown and social distancing. The markets continue their chaotic swing as investors are simply unable to price in such a once-in-a-lifetime event.

A question for the crypto community becomes: How is this impacting narratives about our own industry?

In this episode, @NLW looks at the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on narratives around:

Bitcoin

Stablecoins

Digital Dollars and Central Bank Digital Currencies

DeFi

Privacy