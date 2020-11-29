Another look at the bitcoin valuation models that could possibly lead to a six-figure bitcoin valuation over the course of the next year.

On this edition of The Breakdown’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW reads a recent piece by Hong Fang, CEO of OKCoin. 

In it, Fang provides a set of valuation models and scenarios that plausibly lead to bitcoin achieving a significant $100,000 value over the course of 2021.

See also: Bitcoin at $318,000 Next December? One Citibank Exec Says It’s Possible

