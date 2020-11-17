As bitcoin crosses $17,000 it’s not retail speculation but a new, long-term investor mindset driving the price up. 

Today on the Brief:

  Tesla to join S&P 500
  Airbnb files for IPO 
  The Mooch wants crypto 

Our main discussion: HODL FOMO vs. Speculative FOMO.

The 2017-2018 bull run was driven by ICO mania and a relentless get-richism that was nothing if not short-term. As bitcoin passes $17,000 and questions of looming all-time highs start to make their way into mainstream press, it is a very new set of actors and a new set of thinking that is driving this movement.

See also: Bitcoin at $318,000 Next December? One Citibank Exec Says It’s Possible

