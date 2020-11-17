As bitcoin crosses $17,000 it’s not retail speculation but a new, long-term investor mindset driving the price up.
Today on the Brief:
- Tesla to join S&P 500
- Airbnb files for IPO
- The Mooch wants crypto
Our main discussion: HODL FOMO vs. Speculative FOMO.
The 2017-2018 bull run was driven by ICO mania and a relentless get-richism that was nothing if not short-term. As bitcoin passes $17,000 and questions of looming all-time highs start to make their way into mainstream press, it is a very new set of actors and a new set of thinking that is driving this movement.
