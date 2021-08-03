Cryptocurrency mining company Hive Blockchain has ordered 4,000 bitcoin mining machines from manufacturer Canaan.
- The order will be completed in two tranches by the end of September, an announcement Tuesday said.
- The machines have an aggregate hash power of 272 PH/s. PH/s stand for one quadrillion "peta" hashes per second, a measure of how many calculations a mining machine can compute in one second.
- No price has been disclosed for the order, which follows a similar one between the two firms for 6,400 machines completed earlier this year.
- Hive Blockchain has data centers in its native Canada as well as in Sweden and Iceland and is traded on Nasdaq, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
