Hive Blockchain Technologies, a publicly traded Canadian crypto-mining company, said it received approval to list its common shares on Nasdaq.
- Hive Blockchain mines ethereum and bitcoin continuously on the cloud and keeps hold of most of its production. It owns data-center facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Ireland.
- The Vancouver-based company went public in 2017 and said it will retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the ticker symbol “HIVE.”
- The shares have gained about 33% this year.
- Hive did not say when the Nasdaq shares would start trading.
- In May, the firm sold its Norwegian subsidiary Kolos Norway AS after the government abolished power subsidies.
