Hive Blockchain, a publicly listed crypto mining company, said it ordered 1,800 mining machines from Bitmain Technologies for delivery next year.
- The Vancouver, Canada-based company did not provide a price for the purchase.
- The Antminer S19j Pro machines will be delivered in stages during the first half, and will add a total hash power of 180 PH/s.
- Earlier this month, the company ordered 4,000 miners from Canaan. Those machines, scheduled be delivered by the end of September, will add an aggregate hash power of 272 PH/s.
- Hive Blockchain has data centers in its native Canada as well as in Sweden and Iceland and is traded on Nasdaq, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
