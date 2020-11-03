One of the hosts of NPR’s legendary “Planet Money” takes us on a whirlwind tour of some of the key moments of money history in the last 1,000 years.
Jacob Goldstein is one of the hosts of NPR’s Planet Money. He is also the author of the new book, “Money: A True Story of a Made Up Thing.”
In this conversation, Jacob and NLW discuss:
- How China invented paper money and then forgot about it for centuries
- Why the invention of the lightbulb was a pivotal money history moment
- How money market funds set the stage for the Great Financial Crisis
- Where bitcoin fits in the world that comes next: without cash, without banks and with government printing
