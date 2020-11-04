An enlightening conversation with Reason’s Jim Epstein, who just released a four-part YouTube documentary on the cypherpunk movement.

Jim Epstein is the executive editor of ReasonTV podcasts, and the producer of the recent documentary “Cypherpunks Write Code.”

In this conversation, he gives NLW a behind the scenes look on the interviews and conversations that went into the documentary, including how the cypherpunks started, schisms in the movement, and how the movement lives on today.

