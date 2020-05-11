When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.
Here are the influential speakers and vital conversations you can watch when you tune into CoinDesk TV:
Monday, May 11
12:30 UTC (08:30 a.m. ET)
Welcome to Consensus: Distributed
Tyrone Ross (Speaker)
Financial consultant and entrepreneur • 401
Michael J. Casey (Host)
Chief Content Officer • CoinDesk
Zack Seward (Host)
Managing Editor • CoinDesk
Marc Hochstein (Speaker)
Executive Editor • CoinDesk
Noelle Acheson (Speaker)
Director of Research • CoinDesk
Vitalik Buterin (Speaker)
Creator • Ethereum
25min
12:55 UTC (08:55 a.m. ET)
Growth in a crisis: How Crypto.com has weathered the storm and hit a new milestone
Nolan Bauerle (Speaker)
Director of Strategy • CoinDesk
Kris Marszelek (Speaker)
Co-founder and CEO • Crypto.com
5min
13:00 UTC (09:00 a.m. ET)
Money Re-Imagined with Michael J. Casey and Naomi Brockwell
David Birch (Speaker)
Author, Advisor and Commentator • 15Mb Ltd.
Caitlin Long (Speaker)
Founder and CEO • Avanti Bank & Trust
Chris Giancarlo (Speaker)
Senior Counsel • Wilkie Farr & Gallagher
Lawrence H. Summers (Speaker)
Former Treasury Secretary
Michael J. Casey (Host)
Chief Content Officer • CoinDesk
Dante Disparte (Speaker)
Vice Chairman, Head of Policy and Communications • Libra Association
Sheila Warren (Speaker)
Head of Blockchain and Data Policy • World Economic Forum
Joseph Lubin (Speaker)
Founder & CEO • ConsenSys
Naomi Brockwell (Host)
Producer • NBTV
1h 0min
14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET)
Plan B with Nolan Bauerle and Bailey Reutzel
Nolan Bauerle (Host)
Director of Strategy • CoinDesk
Bailey Reutzel (Host)
Journalist • CoinDesk
Saifedean Ammous (Speaker)
Author • The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking
Erik Voorhees (Speaker)
CEO • ShapeShift
Dovey Wan (Speaker)
Founding Partner • Primitive Ventures
Nic Carter (Speaker)
Partner • Castle Island Ventures
Neha Narula (Speaker)
Director • Digital Currency Initiative
Hasu (Speaker)
Crypto Researcher and Writer for Deribit and CoinDesk • Hasu Research
Raphael Auer (Speaker)
Principal Economist, Innovation and Digital Economy • Bank for International Settlements
1h 0min
15:00 UTC (11:00 a.m. ET)
Seeking Surge Cycles with Carlota Perez & Chris Burniske
Carlota Perez (Speaker)
Economist • Author of 'Technological Revolutions and Financial Capital'
Chris Burniske (Speaker)
Partner • Placeholder Capital
Zack Seward (Host)
Managing Editor • CoinDesk
30min
15:30 UTC (11:30 a.m. ET)
Coronavirus, Blockchain and the Meaning of Life: East Coast Edition
Catherine Coley (Speaker)
CEO • Binance USA
Charles Cascarilla (Speaker)
Co-Founder and CEO • Paxos
Martin Wainstein (Speaker)
Founder and Lead Scientist • Yale Open Innovation Lab
Harry Moseley (Speaker)
Global Chief Information Officer • Zoom
Balaji Srinivasan (Speaker)
Formerly of Coinbase and Andreessen Horowitz
Laura Shin (Host)
Host • Unchained and Unconfirmed Podcasts
Michael J. Casey (Host)
Chief Content Officer • CoinDesk
30min
16:00 UTC (12:00 p.m. ET)
Capitol Controls with Aaron Stanley and Kristin Smith
Alan Cohn (Speaker)
Partner • Steptoe & Johnson
Mary Beth Buchanan (Speaker)
Chief Legal Officer • Bitstamp
Amy Davine Kim (Speaker)
Chief Policy Officer • Chamber of Digital Commerce
Brian Brooks (Speaker)
Chief Operating Officer • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Rep. Tom Emmer (Speaker)
Co-Chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus • U.S. Congressman for Minnesota's 6th Congressional District
Chris Brummer (Speaker)
Professor of Law • Georgetown University
Robert A. Cohen (Speaker)
Partner • Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Karen Ubell (Speaker)
Special Counsel, Financial Services Regulatory • Cooley LLP
Joshua Ashley Klayman (Speaker)
U.S. Head of FinTech and Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets / Senior Counsel • Linklaters
Aaron Stanley (Host)
Live Journalism Editor • CoinDesk
Kristin Smith (Host)
Executive Director • Blockchain Association
1h 0min
17:00 UTC (01:00 p.m. ET)
Trade Secrets: East Coast Edition
Philip Gradwell (Speaker)
Chief Economist • Chainalysis
Tyrone Ross (Host)
Financial consultant and entrepreneur • 401
Henri Arslanian (Speaker)
Global Crypto Leader • PwC
Christine Kim (Host)
Research Analyst • CoinDesk
30min
17:00 UTC (01:30 p.m. ET)
Battle for the Base Layer with Brady Dale
Jutta Steiner (Speaker)
CEO and Founder • Parity
Silvio Micali (Speaker)
Founder • Algorand
Dawn Song (Speaker)
CEO • Oasis Labs
Nick Sullivan (Speaker)
Global Head of Research • Cloudflare
Kathleen Breitman (Speaker)
CEO and Co-Founder • Coase and Tezos
Carolyn Reckhow (Speaker)
Head of Business Strategy • Thesis
Brady Dale (Host)
Senior Reporter • CoinDesk
Will Foxley (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
1h 0min
18:30 UTC (02:30 p.m. ET)
Crypto Long and Short: A New Market
Noelle Acheson (Host)
Director of Research • CoinDesk
Miha Grčar (Speaker)
Global Head of Business Development • Bitstamp
Catherine Coley (Speaker)
CEO • Binance USA
Max Boonen (Speaker)
Director and Founder • B2C2
Galen Moore (Host)
Senior Research Analyst • CoinDesk
Michael Moro (Speaker)
CEO • Genesis
YinFeng Shao (Speaker)
CEO • Reciprocity Trading
David Mercer (Speaker)
CEO • LMAX Group
Christine Kim (Host)
Tech Reporter • CoinDesk
Alexander Liegl (Speaker)
Co-Founder and CEO • Layer1
Frank Holmes (Speaker)
Interim Executive Chairman • HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Ethan Vera (Speaker)
Co-Founder & CFO • Luxor
1h 0min
19:30 UTC (03:30 p.m. ET)
On Heavy Rotation: In Conversation with The Chainsmokers and Mantis
Milan Koch (Speaker)
Managing Partner • Mantis
The Chainsmokers (Speaker)
Artist
Alyse Killeen (Host)
Managing Partner • Stillmark
20min
19:50 UTC (03:50 p.m. ET)
Filecoin, Finally? In Conversation with Juan Benet
Juan Benet (Speaker)
Founder & CEO • Protocol Labs
Brady Dale (Host)
Senior Reporter • CoinDesk
20min
20:10 UTC (04:10 p.m. ET)
Mass Adoption with Leigh Cuen and Zack Seward
Michelle Phan (Speaker)
Digital Pioneer, Entrepreneur, and Award-Winning Content Creator • EM Cosmetics
Alex Adelman (Speaker)
CEO & Co-Founder • Lolli
Meltem Demirors (Speaker)
Chief Strategy Officer • CoinShares
Nimrod Lehavi (Speaker)
Co-Founder and CEO • Simplex
Spencer Dinwiddie (Speaker)
Athlete • NBA
Cameron Winklevoss (Speaker)
President • Gemini
Tyler Winklevoss (Speaker)
CEO • Gemini
Leigh Cuen (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
Zack Seward (Host)
Managing Editor • CoinDesk
50min
21:00 UTC (05:00 p.m. ET)
It's Five O'clock Somewhere
Jimmy Levy (Speaker)
Musician
Stephan Jenkins (Speaker)
Musician
Skip Marley (Speaker)
Musician
Muthoni Drummer Queen (Speaker)
Musician
Akon (Speaker)
Founder • Akoin
Scott Page (Speaker)
Saxophonist and Guitarist • Pink Floyd
Gifted Johnson (Speaker)
Singer / Songwriter
Haley Smalls (Speaker)
Singer / Songwriter
David "Mr. Star City" White (Speaker)
Artist
Jennifer Sanasie (Host)
Journalist
Michael J. Casey (Host)
Chief Content Officer • CoinDesk
1h 0min
22:00 UTC (06:00 p.m. ET)
Coronavirus, Blockchain and the Meaning of Life: West Coast Edition
Niall Ferguson (Speaker)
Milbank Family Senior Fellow and senior faculty fellow • Hoover Institution, Stanford University and Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard University
Nadine Strossen (Speaker)
Professor • New York Law School
Dr. Steven Waterhouse (Seven) (Speaker)
Co-Founder and CEO • Orchid
Harry Halpin (Speaker)
CEO and Co-Founder • Nym Foundation
Jonathan Herzog (Speaker)
Iowa Campaign Coordinator and now Candidate for US Congress (NY-10) • Yang2020
Tom Shaughnessy (Speaker)
Founder • Delphi Digital
Matthew Roszak (Speaker)
Chairman and Co-Founder • Bloq
Kevin Werbach (Speaker)
Professor • The Wharton School
Emin Gun Sirer (Speaker)
CEO • Ava Labs
Amanda Cassatt (Host)
Advisor (& Former CMO of ConsenSys) • Orchid
Nathaniel Whittemore (Host)
Lead • NLW&CO
1h 0min
23:00 UTC (07:00 p.m. ET)
Highlights from Ethereal Virtual Summit 2020
DeFi Dad (Speaker)
DeFi Super User, Host of The Ethereal Podcast, and Co-Lead of Ethereal Summit
Amanda Cassatt (Speaker )
Advisor (& Former CMO of ConsenSys) • Orchid
Will Foxley (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
30min
23:30 UTC (07:30 p.m. ET)
Crypto Across Emerging Markets with Leigh Cuen
Akon (Speaker)
Founder • Akoin
Jon Karas (Speaker)
President, Co-Founder • Akoin
Christina Lomazzo (Speaker)
Blockchain Lead • UNICEF
Ray Youssef (Speaker)
CEO • Paxful
Lucía Gallardo (Host)
Founder • Emerge
Leigh Cuen (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
30min
00:00 UTC (08:00 p.m. ET)
First Mover with Brad Keoun and Cami Russo
Tim McCourt (Speaker)
Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products • CME Group
Samuel Bankman-Fried (Speaker)
CEO • FTX
Kevin Beardsley (Speaker)
Head of Business Development • Kraken Futures
Jennifer Campbell (Speaker)
CEO • Tagomi
Matthew Graham (Speaker)
Founder and CEO • Sino Global Capital
Nicholas Merten (Speaker)
Founder and CEO • DataDash LLC
Hart Lambur (Speaker)
Co-Founder • UMA Project
Zubin Koticha (Speaker)
CoFounder • Opyn
Brad Keoun (Host)
Senior Markets Reporter • CoinDesk
Camila Russo (Host)
Founder • The Defiant
1h 0min
01:00 UTC (09:00 p.m. ET)
CZ Stays Home: The Binance Boss and Guests in Conversation
Changpeng CZ Zhao (Host)
Founder and CEO • Binance
Bailey Reutzel (Host)
Journalist • CoinDesk
Catherine Coley (Speaker)
CEO • Binance USA
Carylyne Chan (Speaker)
Interim CEO & Chief Strategy Officer • CoinMarketCap
Anthony Pompliano (Speaker)
Founder and Partner • Morgan Creek
30min
01:30 UTC (09:30 p.m. ET)
Money Reimagined: Asia Edition
Shinjae Yoo (Host)
CEO • CoinDesk Korea
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
Chris Giancarlo (Speaker)
Senior Counsel • Wilkie Farr & Gallagher
Martin Chorzempa (Speaker)
Research Fellow • Peterson Institute for International Economics
Christy Hyungwon Choi (Host)
Director • Binance
Antony Lewis (Speaker)
Associate Director • Temasek
Serey Chea (Speaker)
Assistant Governor and Director General • National Bank of Cambodia
30min
02:00 UTC (10:00 p.m. ET)
Capitol Controls: Asia Edition
Hugh Madden (Speaker)
CEO, Board Executive Director • BC Group
Alexandre Kech (Speaker)
CEO and Co-Founder • Onchain Custodian
Malcolm Wright (Speaker)
Chief Compliance Office • Diginex
Anson Zeall (Speaker)
Executive Director • IDAXA
Jason Hsu (Speaker)
Entrepreneur and Former Legislator • Legislator-at-large of the 9th Legislative Yuan in Taiwan
Jonathan Leong (Speaker)
CEO • BTSE
Junhaeng Lee (Host)
CEO and Co-Founder • Streami Inc
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
Shinjae Yoo (Host )
Chief Editor • CoinDesk Korea
30min
02:30 UTC (10:30 p.m. ET)
Mass Adoption: Asia Edition
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
Shinjae Yoo (Host)
Chief Editor • CoinDesk Korea
John Cho (Speaker)
Director of Business & Market Development • Klaytn
Kwunho (Blake) Jeong (Speaker)
Chief Strategy Officer • Lambda256
Jack Lee (Speaker)
Managing Partner • HCM Capital - Foxconn Technology Group
Mary Ma (Speaker)
Co-Founder & CSO • MixMarvel
Chao Deng (Speaker)
Managing Director • HashKey Capital
Grace Wong (Speaker)
Founder • LivenPay
Samuel Yun (Speaker)
Head of International Business • Keyinside and Milk Partners
Byong Joo (Mike) Lee (Speaker)
General Manager of Online Business Operation & Blockchain Business • Yanolja
1h 0min
03:30 UTC (11:30 p.m. ET)
Asia Narratives
James Kim (Speaker)
CSO and Co-Founder • CrossAngle
Dovey Wan (Speaker)
Founding Partner • Primitive Ventures
Bobby Ong (Speaker)
Co-Founder • CoinGecko
Koji Higashi (Speaker)
Founder • Koinup
Jaewon Park (Host)
Director, Business Development • Xangle
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
Shinjae Yoo (Host)
Chief Editor • CoinDesk Korea
1h 0min
Tuesday
04:30 UTC (12:30 a.m. ET)
Trade Secrets: Asia Edition
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
Shinjae Yoo (Host)
Chief Editor • CoinDesk Korea
Su Zhu (Speaker)
CEO • Three Arrows Capital
Andrew Kang (Speaker)
Founder • Lucidity Capital
Ki Young Ju (Speaker)
CEO • CryptoQuant
30min
05:00 UTC (01:00 a.m. ET)
The China Perspective
Samuel Bankman-Fried (Speaker)
CEO • FTX
Jieli Li (Speaker)
Head of Blockchain Solutions and Innovations, Ant Financial
Jan Xie (Speaker)
Architect, Nervos
Amos Zhang (Speaker)
Strategic Lead, Near
Harriet Cao (Speaker)
Founder, IRISnet
Lin Chen (Speaker)
Business Development Asia, Deribit
Lennix Lai (Speaker)
Director of Financial Markets, OKEx
Ariel Guo (Host)
Reporter, CoinDesk China
Oihyun Kim (Host)
Editor In Chief • CoinDesk Korea
1h 0min
06:00 UTC (02:00 a.m. ET)
Happy Halving Day: Making Sense of Bitcoin's Quadrennial Landmark
David Johnston (Speaker)
Managing Director • Yeoman's Growth Capital
Wolfie Wei Zhao (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
Wang Chun (Speaker)
Co-Founder • F2Pool and Stakefish
Anna Baydakova (Speaker )
Reporter • CoinDesk
Ethan Vera (Speaker)
Co-Founder & CFO • Luxor
Sebastian Sinclair (Speaker)
Journalist • CoinDesk
Cynthia Wu (Speaker)
Head of Business Development and Sales, Founding Partner • Matrixport
Alex de Vries (Speaker)
Independent Researcher and Founder • Digiconomist.net
Johnson Xu (Host)
Chief Analyst • TokenInsight
Jordan Chen (Speaker)
COO • Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
1h 0min
07:00 UTC :03:00 a.m. ET)
1.4 Billion Customers: The Beginning of India's Blockchain Boom?
Sunny Ray (Speaker)
Global Business Development Lead • Kraken
Sathvik Vishwanath (Speaker)
Co-Founder and CEO • Unocoin
Rune Christensen (Speaker)
CEO • Maker Foundation
Samyak Jain (Speaker)
Co-Founder • Instadapp
Ajit Tripathi (Speaker)
Executive Director • Binance UK
Tanvi Ratna (Host)
CEO • Policy 4.0
Christine Kim (Host)
Tech Reporter • CoinDesk
1h 0min
08:00 UTC (04:00 a.m. ET)
Highlights from Ethereal Virtual Summit 2020
30min
08:30 UTC (04:30 a.m. ET)
Seeking Surge Cycles with Carlota Perez and Chris Burniske
Carlota Perez (Speaker)
Economist • Author of 'Technological Revolutions and Financial Capital'
Chris Burniske (Speaker)
Partner • Placeholder Capital
Zack Seward (Host)
Managing Editor • CoinDesk
30min
09:00 UTC (05:00 a.m. ET)
Soft Money with Joon Ian Wong
Joon Ian Wong (Host)
Managing Director, Content Products • CoinDesk
Annaliese Milano (Host )
PhD Student, Department of Anthropology • London School of Economics
Garrick Hileman (Speaker)
Head of Research • Blockchain.com
Thessy Mehrain (Speaker)
Co-Founder • Liquality @Consensys
Cameron Robertson (Speaker)
Co-Founder • Kong Cash
Jonathan Harris (Speaker)
Money Burning Guy (MBG)
Brett Scott (Speaker)
Author • The Heretic's Guide to Global Finance: Hacking the Future of Money (2013)
Sunny Aggarwal (Speaker)
Founder • Sikka
María Paula Fernández (Speaker )
Advisor, Golem / Founder • ETHBerlin, Department of Decentralization
1h 0min
10:00 UTC (06:00 a.m. ET)
Enterprise Blockchain isn't Dead with Ian Allison and Sandra Ro
Guido Molinari (Speaker)
Managing Partner • Prysm Group
Yuval Rooz (Speaker)
CEO & Co-Founder • Digital Asset
Dominic Williams (Speaker)
Founder and Chief Scientist • DFINITY Foundation
Caroline Malcolm (Speaker)
Head, Global Blockchain Policy Centre • OECD
Douglas Johnson-Peonsgen (Speaker)
CEO • Circulor
Pedro López-Belmonte (Speaker)
Blockchain & Solution Architect • Richemont International
Gert Sylvest (Speaker)
Co-Founder & GM • Tradeshift Frontiers
Sandra Ro (Host)
CEO • Global Blockchain Business Council
Ian Allison (Host)
Reporter • CoinDesk
1h 0min
11:00 UTC (07:00 a.m. ET)
Capitol Controls: Europe Edition
Zachary Cefaratti (Speaker)
CEO • Dalma Capital
Anna Baydakova (Speaker)
Reporter • CoinDesk
Yakov Barinsky (Speaker)
Co-Founder & CEO • HASH CIB
Philip Moustakis (Speaker)
Counsel • Seward and Kissel LLP
Siân Jones (Speaker)
Director • XReg Consulting
Malcolm Wright (Speaker)
Chief Compliance Office • Diginex
Chris Gschwend (Speaker)
Head of AML Task Force • Crypto Valley Association
Thomas Naegele (Speaker)
Managing Partner • NAEGELE Attorneys at Law LLC
Richard Teng (Speaker)
Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) • Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
Petri Basson (Speaker)
Director - Digital Assets • KPMG in the Cayman Islands
Teana Baker-Taylor (Host)
Director & General Manager, UK • Binance
Marc Hochstein (Host)
Executive Editor • CoinDesk
1h 0min
