Because of the coronavirus pandemic, CoinDesk's annual must-attend Consensus conference in New York has pivoted to Consensus: Distributed , the must-see virtual conference you can attend from anywhere, May 11-15.

As part of our virtual, real-time experience, CoinDesk is presenting CoinDesk TV, which will be streamed live on CoinDesk.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live and in Brella, our virtual conferencing platform, from Monday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET to Tuesday, May 12, at 9 a.m. ET. If you choose to watch here on the CoinDesk website, you'll be able to watch for 10 minutes before having to register on Brella – for free – and then hit the Stream button.