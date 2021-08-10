Demand for blockchain and crypto-savvy talent has never been stronger. Employers across the industry are seeking high quality personnel and making strenuous efforts to keep their best people.

CoinDesk is keen to find out how leading companies attract, retain and engage their talent, and we need your help.

Today, in association with PompCryptoJobs, we’re launching a new research project aimed at identifying the levers that drive engagement, productivity and growth across organizations, both crypto-native and companies adopting blockchain technology.

We are inviting crypto and blockchain organizations to contribute their perspectives using the survey below. Contributors will receive exclusive access to our anonymized research.

Use the link below to get started. We’ll report on the findings over the next few months. Any questions about the research process, please contact joe.lautzenhiser [at] coindesk.com

We are also hosting a roundtable discussion led by our VP, People & HR, Talie Schwager. If you are interested in participating, please contact talie[@]coindesk[.]com.

Space is limited to 20 participants. In the event there is significant interest, we will host an additional roundtable to ensure we capture your valuable insights.