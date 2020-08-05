One of the realest people in financial media joins for a conversation about where the economy really is and where it’s headed.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- Robinhood doubles quarterly trading revenue
- Square did $875 billion in bitcoin revenue in Q2 - up 600% YoY
- ADP report: 167,000 jobs added in July (instead of expected 1.2 million)
Our main conversation is with Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.
Before building Hedgeye into a “no-excuses provider of real-time investment research and a premier online financial media company,” Keith worked at hedge funds including Carlyle Blue Wave Partners hedge fund, Magnetar Capital, Falconhenge Partners and Dawson Herman Capital Management.
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Hedgeye’s “Full Cycle Investing” approach and GIP (Growth, Inflation, Policy) methodology
- How the economy was in a period of slowing growth and slowing inflation before COVID-19
- How we’ve moved into a stagflation period in response to the money printing prompted by the crisis
- Why bitcoin, gold, emerging market stocks and commodities are likely to thrive in this environment
- Why most narratives are BS
- Why the “Old Wall” media distracts rather than educates
Check out our guest online:
Website: Hedgeye.com
Twitter: @KeithMcCullough
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.