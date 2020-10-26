As cases rise and the U.S. settles in for a fresh wave of COVID-19, the economic fallout from round one is still being felt, from hedge funds to bankruptcies and beyond.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on the Brief:

Turkey’s real inflation rate 3x official number

Hot new DeFi protocol Harvest Financial hacked

Bitcoin whales hit largest number since 2016

Pandemic Fatigue