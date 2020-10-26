As cases rise and the U.S. settles in for a fresh wave of COVID-19, the economic fallout from round one is still being felt, from hedge funds to bankruptcies and beyond.
Today on the Brief:
- Turkey’s real inflation rate 3x official number
- Hot new DeFi protocol Harvest Financial hacked
- Bitcoin whales hit largest number since 2016
Pandemic Fatigue
Our main conversation is about the rise of a new wave of COVID-19 and the economic fallout we’re still trying to address. NLW discusses why we’re starting this next wave more emotionally drained, politically divided and economically fragile than we were in March.
